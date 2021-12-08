More from Star Tribune
Local
5-year-old boy shot, killed in Brooklyn Center among metro shooting, crash victims identified
Officials identified people killed in three homicides and three fatal crashes in recent days.
Evening forecast: Low of 19; more clouds with rising temps late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Wright's mother tells of distress after shooting: 'I knew, I knew'
Daunte Wright's mother tearfully described his final moments to a jury as the first prosecution witness in ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter's manslaughter trial Wednesday.
North Metro
Brooklyn Center schools extend winter break due to Potter trial
The superintendent said in a letter to families that the decision was to avoid issues that may arise with the verdict.
Gophers
Gophers' Ben Johnson on facing Michigan State's Tom Izzo in first Big Ten game: 'I have a ton of respect'
Pregame: The Gophers first-year coach said he has looked to Izzo for advice since getting the job in the spring.