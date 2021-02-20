More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 18, with considerable clouds ahead of a warm-up and snow
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Gophers
Gophers hockey sweeps Michigan State as Big Ten title hopes spike
Four first-period goals set the tone for the Gophers, who have won four games in a row and are sitting well for the end of the season push.
Light Sunday Snow, Then First 40s Since December
Many of us will see high temps warm into the lower 30s on Sunday with light snow that could add up to an inch or two across the southern half of the state. Tomorrow, the metro could hit 40 degrees; the first time since December!
Plane drops debris in Denver suburbs during emergency landing
The Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport and that no injuries had been reported
Rocket launch to space station honors 'Hidden Figures' mathematician
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule - dubbed the S.S. Katherine Johnson - should reach the International Space Station on Monday.