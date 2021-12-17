More from Star Tribune
North Metro
'I'm so sorry,' Kimberly Potter weeps from the stand
The former officer testified that she was yelling "Taser" and saw fear on a fellow officer's face before shooting the driver.
Business
Twin Cities startup setting up 'milkman' system of regular neighborhood delivery routes
Pikup received $1.8 million in venture capital funds to help fuel its growth.
CDC backs schools' COVID 'test-to-stay' policies
At the White House, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky called 'Test to Stay' a "promising and now proven strategy."
Vikings
Kubiak getting used to second-guessing in first Vikings season
The new play-caller and quarterback Kirk Cousins have garnered a certain unexpected level of freedom from head coach Mike Zimmer,
Evening forecast: Low of 18; light snow possible at times with little or no accumulation
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.