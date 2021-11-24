More from Star Tribune
In Maplewood, harmonies and history come together
Maplewood Area Historical Society and Beer Choir Twin Cities partner for a sudsy Thanksgiving Eve sing-along.
Evening forecast: Low of 18; breezy, cloudy and much cooler
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Mille Lacs muskie breaks state record
Plymouth angler catches 55-pound, 14-ounce monster and topples a record that has stood for 64 years.
Gophers Basketball
U's Battle among top scorers, but wants to be 'total package'
Pregame: Jamison Battle, a sophomore transfer, ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring entering Wednesday vs. Jacksonville, but he's also an improved defender.
Loons
U.S. men's team to play Feb. 2 World Cup qualifier at Allianz Field
The U.S. men's national soccer team's February game will be its second visit to the St. Paul stadium.