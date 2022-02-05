More from Star Tribune
Wild
Kaprizov, Talbot enjoy their showing at NHL All-Star Game
The Wild's Kirill Kaprizov had three assists in two games, and Cam Talbot made an impressive stop on a shot and rebound.
Evening forecast: Low of 18 and mostly cloudy ahead of a chance for snow Sunday morning
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wolves
The NBA is starting to take note of Wolves forward McDaniels
Jaden McDaniels, the Wolves second-year forward, was passed over for recognition as a rookie but was selected to this year's Rising Stars game on the strength of his defense
World
Russia could seize Kyiv in days and cause 50,000 civilian deaths in Ukraine, U.S. assessments find
The rising concerns come as the Russian military continues to dispatch combat units to the Ukrainian border in both its own territory and Belarus.
Local
7 Minneapolis men face federal charges for violent crimes
Charges include carjacking, firearms violations and drug trafficking near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues.