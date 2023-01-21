More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 15 with clouds; a few quiet days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Brooks: Winter brings out the best in Minnesota because it brings out the best Minnesotans
Things to remember when a winter wonderland feels more like a "wonder why we live here" land.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 28, mostly cloudy
It'll feel like it's in the teens, but we may see some peeks of sun. There will be patchy fog again overnight, but Sunday will be sunnier and cooler, with a chance of precipitation midweek.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 28, patchy fog and breezy
Fog will gradually clear, but we'll still see some cloud cover and breezy conditions. Sunday will be sunnier and cooler, with chances of precipitation next week.
World
Sections of Balkan river become floating garbage dump
Tons of waste dumped in poorly regulated riverside landfills or directly into the waterways that flow across three countries end up accumulating behind a trash barrier in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia during the wet weather of winter and early spring.