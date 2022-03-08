More from Star Tribune
High Schools
A tournament team of its own brightens moods, brings inspiration in Minneapolis
Players on the co-op boys' hockey program aim to be one of the city's "pockets of joy" after ending a state drought.
Wild
Hopkins' Miller gets first taste of playing Wild at the X with Rangers
K'Andre Miller, a 22-year-old defenseman and in his second year with the Rangers, performed in front of family and has been a steady contributor in his second year in the NHL.
Local
Minneapolis teachers walk picket lines as strike begins
With the district canceling classes indefinitely, families of the 28,700 students scrambled for fallback options. St. Paul schools averted a strike with a tentative agreement.
Minneapolis Public Schools teachers and educational support professionals went on strike Tuesday for the first time in more than 50 years,
