Olympics
Diggins won't stop moving forward — at usual high rate of speed, of course
Afton's Jessie Diggins begins the cross-country skiing season Friday, with a goal of making it to the Beijing Olympics in February.
Evening forecast: Low of 15; increasing clouds and cold tonight
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Goalie Cam Talbot loses prep time, but backstops Wild to road victory
The Wednesday game with the Devils was delayed when the Wild bus was stopped, but they ended the road trip with a shootout win.
Minnesotans cautiously resume Thanksgiving celebrations despite spike in COVID cases
The second Turkey Day during the pandemic showed we're not yet fully back to pre-pandemic holiday festivities.
Friends, family cautiously resume in-person Thanksgiving holiday meals
Last year, Av Gordon's family huddled 6 feet apart on his driveway in Plymouth, wearing masks as they swapped to-go containers for Thanksgiving before meeting up over Zoom as they dined alone at home. This year, like many Americans, they are cautiously resuming gathering in person for the holiday — though it's far from the pre-pandemic normal dinner.