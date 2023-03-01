More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Quieter Weather Through Saturday - Top 5 Snowiest Meteorological Winter On Record
After Wednesday's snow we'll see a quiet end to the rest of the week with a sun/cloud mix to mainly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. Next precipitation chance moves in Sunday. Click for more details as well as a look back at February and meteorological winter. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 15; cloudy and colder
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Variety
DC's cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
The cherry trees in the nation's capital are confused by Earth's changing climate, with the iconic blossoms appearing earlier than expected because of the unusually warm winter.
Nation
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
Emergency crews in California scrambled Wednesday to shuttle food and medicine to mountain communities stranded by back-to-back winter storms that have dumped so much snow some residents can barely see out their windows.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow mostly north of metro; high 36
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, March 1