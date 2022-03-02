More from Star Tribune
Politics
U.S. Capitol riot panel tells court Trump may have engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'
In a court filing in a civil case in California, the committee's lawyers for the first time laid out their theory of a potential criminal case against the former president.
Evening forecast: Low of 14; cloudy and cooler, with changes ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Mafe, Faalele headline Gophers gearing up for NFL combine
Mafe will look to keep bolstering his stock after a strong performance at the Senior Bowl.
Gophers
Gophers starting senior big man Curry out with injury at Maryland
Pregame: The Gophers play Wednesday without their senior captain against Maryland
Sports
Reusse: Walking the Hall with Oliva; Watching, listening as baseball history comes to life
It was Tony Oliva's special day Wednesday at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, and Patrick Reusse was invited to walk along with the Twins great.