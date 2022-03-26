More from Star Tribune
Wild Kirill Kaprizov scores twice, Jared Spurgeon nets OT winner as Wild rallies vs. Columbus in Marc-Andre Fleury's debut
Saturday's Wild-Columbus game recap
Kirill Kaprizov reached 80 points on the season, second-most in Wild franchise history.
Kirill Kaprizov scores twice, Jared Spurgeon nets OT winner as Wild rallies vs. Columbus in Marc-Andre Fleury's debut
The goalie finished with 23 saves in his first game for his new team since being dealt from Chicago.
High Schools
Park Center wins 4A title to wrap up day of state boys' basketball championship action
Find all of Saturday's championship results here.
Colleges
Minnesota State Mankato advances to Frozen Four; Minnesota Duluth falls to Denver
Dryden McKay earned his 10th shutout of the season and the 34th of his record-setting career.
Evening forecast: Low of 14; clear and cold with winds slowing down
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.