More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 13; clear to partly cloudy; a warmer Sunday ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 15, chilly sunshine
Sunday will be sunny and warmer, with chances of snow Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon and some colder weather on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: 16, chilly start
The day begins with wind-chill advisories in far northwestern Minnesota, with gusty winds diminishing this morning. Sunday will turn warmer and sunnier.
Paul Douglas
Misleading Sun Saturday With Highs Only In The Teens
After a few snow showers and windy conditions Friday night, it'll be a cold but sunny Saturday in the metro with highs only in the teens. 20s return Sunday with sun, but another snow chance moves in for Monday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 4; a little snow with little or no accumulation possible; windy and frigid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.