Evening forecast: Low of 12, with light snow at times, from a coating to an inch
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Hartman's return to high-scoring status with Wild has a familiar feel
After starting his career as a goal scorer in Chicago, Ryan Hartman has gone from role player to scorer again with the Wild.
High Schools
Hopkins girls' basketball falls short vs. national No. 1 Sidwell Friends
The game, a 12-point loss for the Royals, was the opener nationally televised the Girls' Basketball Invitational at Hopkins High School, pitting four of the best teams in the national against each other.
Minneapolis
Restaurant owners sue Mpls. and Frey over vaccine mandate
Plaintiffs say the requirements of the vaccine pose challenges and go against guidance from medical experts.
Local
Winter is prime time on the northern border for migrants trying to enter the United States
Frozen lakes and rivers offer new inroads.