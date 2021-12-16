More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis mayor vows to bolster police staffing, counter wave of youth-driven robberies, violence
Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run near U soccer complex 4 months ago
The death was the second tragedy in recent years for family of elite athlete Gabe Grunewald.
Vikings
Vikings without 4 coaches because of COVID; Bears minus 3 coordinators
The coronavirus is spreading through the NFL at unprecedented levels this week, including hitting Vikings senior defensive assistant Paul Guenther and three strength coaches.
Wolves
Lakers to play Wolves shorthanded, but should still have James, Davis
Guard Russell Westbrook is among five Lakers players out because of COVID-19 protocols.
Business
Minnesota chief justice apologizes for strain with board overseeing state's legal-industry watchdog
Supreme Court justices reset limits for the board that reviews the state's Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility.
Wild
With COVID spiking, Wild's concerns include safety, Olympics
Coach Dean Evason said "everybody's trying to do the right things." Nico Sturm isn't optimistic that NHL players will skate in the Beijing Games.