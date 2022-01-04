More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers land former Edina standout Carroll as transfer from Notre Dame
Quinn Carroll, a 6-7, 315-pounder, was the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota in the 2019 class.
Evening forecast: Low of 12; breezy with a little snow at times
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
West Metro
Response to Mall of America shooting praised, but some found lockdown lax
Lack of communication left some customers in the dark.
Politics
Court hears arguments in redistricting case before release of new state maps
The five-judge panel is expected to release new maps on Feb. 15 if the Legislature gridlocks.
West Metro
Sheriff Hutchinson told deputies at crash scene someone else was driving, search warrant says
The sheriff, who has pleaded guilty to drunken driving, at one point said a cab driver was behind the wheel, according to the filing.