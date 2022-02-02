More from Star Tribune
Biden aims to cut cancer deaths by half in 25 years
The renewed effort is part of his broader push to "end cancer as we know it."
Local
Students' dispute led to shooting at Richfield school, police say
Richfield police and local officials shared new details about a shooting that left one student dead and another seriously wounded. The suspects in jail are 2 men, ages 18 and 19, from Minneapolis.
West Metro
Walz supports independent audit of Southwest light-rail project
There's bipartisan support for probe, but GOP wants project halted during audit.
Gophers
Purdue proves its strengths in 88-73 victory over Gophers
The Gophers were as healthy as they've been on their home court in more than a month, but that depth wasn't enough to slow down one of the nation's deepest teams.