Vikings
Vikings talk with Harbaugh, interview Giants defensive coordinator Graham
Jim Harbaugh and Patrick Graham were the first coaches to have discussions with the team since new General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired on Wednesday.
Evening forecast: Low of 12 and partly cloudy; Sunday should be a repeat of Saturday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Heavy storm lashes states on East Coast, dropping plenty of snow
Almost 2 feet of snow was dropped in some areas of the northeastern U.S. Wind gusts surpassed 70 mph in a few spots in Massachusetts.
Business
Hottest Twin Cities housing markets were far out from cities
The exurbs rose in popularity and price as the pandemic unfolded in 2020, and then they took all 10 hottest spots this past year.
Business
Inflation hits Minnesota's smaller cities, rural areas harder than Twin Cities
Less-populated areas of the Midwest are seeing prices rise faster than urban areas and the coasts.