High Schools
Class 2A boys' hockey: Evening quarterfinal session underway at Xcel Energy Center
Led by Mr. Hockey finalist Alex Bump, the Lakers shocked No. 2 seed Cretin-Derham Hall in the opener. Maple Grove broke open a 1-1 tie to beat Edina. Tap here for a link to watch the games and more from the X.
High Schools
Making a run at John Mayasich. Alex Bump scores five goals in Prior Lake's upset victory
The Lakers defeated Cretin-Derham Hall, and their standout savored a meet-and-greet with the legend from Eveleth.
Politics
Minnesota legislators seek long-awaited deal on farm relief
Farmers hit by drought last summer urged legislators this week to reach an agreement.
Outdoors
Anderson: Kids' fishing tourney group inspires kids, parents at Northwest Sportshow
Student Angler Tournament Trail offers tournaments and scholarships.
Evening forecast: Low of 11; clear to partly cloudy and very cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.