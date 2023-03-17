More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Slightly Warmer Saturday With Peeks Of Late Day Sun
We'll dig out of the temperature hole that we found ourselves in on Friday as we head into the weekend, with 20s on Saturday and low 30s on Sunday. Clouds will be around most of Saturday, but sunny skies return Sunday. 40s return next week - but so do precipitation chances. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 11; another cold night with considerable cloudiness and flurries
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
California buildings still in peril from tumbling cliff
About two dozen people forced to flee Southern California apartment buildings endangered by a tumbling oceanside hill may be evacuated indefinitely.
Afternoon forecast: High of 17; mix of clouds and sun
It'll be chilly and windy, with a chance of flurries Friday night. There's nicer weather on the way Sunday.
Ski resorts are embracing a new role: climate activist
Snow falls thick as skiers shed their gear and duck into the Sundeck Restaurant, one of the first certified energy efficient buildings in the U.S. – this one at 11,200 feet (3,413 meters) above sea level atop Aspen Mountain in Colorado. Skiers in brightly colored helmets jockey for a spot at the bar, their bodies warmed by thick, insulated walls and highly efficient condensing boilers.