Investigators: Minnesota State College Southeast president broke rules on gifts, workplace respect
Investigators: Minnesota State College Southeast president broke rules on gifts, workplace respect
Nation
Snowstorms moving out of Southwest; bitter cold to continue
A winter storm packing gusty winds and heavy snow that shut down schools and stretches of highways in northern Arizona and New Mexico was making its way out of the region late Wednesday. But unseasonably cold weather with bitter wind chills was forecast to keep an icy grip on much of the Southwest into Friday.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 10; overcast and colder; breezy late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Duluth
Another low ice year projected for Lake Superior, now less than 5% covered
Since 1998, more than a third of the lake's winters have brought low concentrations of ice.
Local
Hennepin County sheriff issues thin ice warning for area lakes
People to remove fish houses from area lakes as soon as possible
Weather
Roads reopen but blizzard conditions still batter western Minnesota
I-94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls reopened at noon Wednesday after the freeway was shut down Tuesday night.