Local
Minnesotans begin digging out from two-day snowstorm
Metro Transit said some bus trips are being canceled as bus drivers can't get into work, the agency said, adding, "Delay travel if you can." Snow totaled 13.1 inches at MSP Airport.
Local
Twin Cities unsheltered homeless batten down for snow, seek refuge in new warming hubs
St. Paul's new network of warming centers linked by shuttle transportation is being used heavily this snowy winter.
Nation
Winter storms shut down much of Portland, paralyze travel
Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Portland with almost a foot of snow and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast all the way to the northern Plains.
Weather
What's closed in the Twin Cities during the snowstorm?
Twin Cities residents can expect a slew of storm-related closures, from schools and libraries to museums and movie theaters. Below is a list of closures…
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 10-below, as temps plunge with mostly cloudy skies
The latest outlook for the Twin Cities and the region after the snow stops.