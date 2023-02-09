More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 10 and breezy as a front moves in for a colder Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold front dropping in, high 36
Weather should stay fairly dry as a cold front moves over the state. Watch for windy conditions Thursday night.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, high 36
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 9
Paul Douglas
Windy With Light Snow Chances Thursday
We'll watch a couple of light snow chances across the state Thursday, along with increasing winds that could cause that snow to blow around. Quieter weather is expected for the weekend, with only a one-day cool down Friday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 27, increasing clouds as a system approaches southern Minnesota
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.