Nation
Austin mayor apologizes as city struggles to restore power
Widespread power outages in the Texas capital stretched into a third day Friday for thousands of residents following a winter storm that was spiraling into a management crisis as city leaders remained unable to say when all the lights would come back on.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 1, with temps rising through the night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
New England knows winter, but why so dangerously cold?
New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 5, subzero windchills
A chilly, cloudy day gives way to a warming trend this weekend, with a chance of rain Monday.