Local
MSP airport Teamsters who plow snow threaten to strike
Members could strike as soon as next week.
Judge: Mercy Hospital must keep COVID patient on ventilator
A temporary restraining order will keep Scott Quiner alive until a hearing set for Feb. 11.
Brooks: North Minneapolis community finds a way to get COVID tests, residents living again
When there weren't enough COVID tests to go around in north Minneapolis, a community rallied.
Sports
Neal: Which team should Vikings fans adopt for NFL playoffs?
Instead of sulking, cheer. Find a new team and hop on the bandwagon. I'm here to help you pick a playoff favorite.
Business
It's final — Prince's estate is worth $156.4 million
As a nearly six-year probate case winds down, the process of distributing the star musicians wealth could begin in February.