Gophers
Loewe, Battle combine for 45 points in Gophers' win over Northwestern
Despite missing one of the Big Ten's top scorers in Payton Willis, out because of COVID-19 protocols, the Gophers got an extra boost with eight first-half three-pointers in a 77-60 victory.
High Schools
St. Cloud Cathedral dances to a sweep, adding a High Kick title to go with one from Jazz
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd finished third in Class 1A after winning it the past three years. Yellow Medicine East finished second.
Minnesotans with ties to Ukraine nervously eye situation
The Eastern European nation has been in limbo for weeks as Russia makes moves suggesting an invasion.
Local
Generational shift over worship roils some Twin Cities Catholic congregations
Many young priests are more traditional, alienating some older church members.
A survivor herself, Michelle Gross and the group she leads seek to hold bad cops accountable
The president of Communities United Against Police Brutality says she believes in policing "that serves the needs of the community."