West Metro
2 arrested after shooting outside school in Richfield kills student
Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said officers arrived to discover the two students on the sidewalk outside the school. The suspects had fled the scene by then, he said. The students were taken to HCMC by ambulance. The one killed was identified by a family friend, who said he was "happy, funny" and liked to play video games.
Vikings
Vikings interview Patrick Graham again; await a meeting with Jim Harbaugh
Graham, the Giants' defensive coordinator, is the third coaching candidate to have an in-person second interview with the Vikings
Wolves
Wolves' Jarred Vanderbilt, Patrick Beverley playing through pain
"With the way Vando plays, he's going to be probably banged up most of his career," coach Chris Finch said of forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
Evening forecast: Low of 0, with clouds moving in with the cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Vikings
Brady became synonymous with the NFL's gem: the Super Bowl
There are too many stats to process. And to think the quarterback legend is leaving with something left in the tank.