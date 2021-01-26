More from Star Tribune
Local
Judge bans some Chauvin incidents, Floyd's prior arrest from testimony
George Floyd's arrest by Minneapolis police in a 2019 drug case and an aggravated robbery conviction from Texas cannot be used at trial.
Politics
GOP largely sides against holding Trump impeachment trial
All but five Senate Republicans voted in favor of an effort to dismiss Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, making clear a conviction of the former president for "incitement of insurrection" after the deadly Capitol siege on Jan. 6 is unlikely.
Wolves
Souhan: Most thrive after leaving Wolves, but Rubio came back even worse
Wolves fans should not have mourned Ricky Rubio's first departure, nor his second when it comes. He's a bad fit.
Coronavirus
180,000 seniors register for state's COVID vaccine lottery
New system had shorter wait times, but some experienced glitches.