Nation
Small funnel cloud over US Capitol turns into viral photo
Observant visitors to the area around the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday afternoon were treated to a unusual sight: the unmistakable shape of a funnel cloud extending diagonally from the sky and seemingly almost reaching the tip of the Capitol dome itself.
Nation
Climate change leaves fingerprints on July heat waves around the globe, study says
The fingerprints of climate change are all over the intense heat waves gripping the globe this month, a new study finds. Researchers say the deadly hot spells in the American Southwest and Southern Europe could not have happened without the continuing buildup of warming gases in the air.
Nation
Phoenix could get a mild break from the extreme heat, as record spell nears the 30-day mark
Longtime Phoenix residents know that sweltering Julys are to be expected, but no one could have predicted the brutal heat wave that has enveloped the country's fifth largest city this summer.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low in the low 70s; partly cloudy with a thunderstorm possible late
The latest outlook for the Twin Cities and region.
World
What are cloudbursts and is climate change making them more frequent?
Last Saturday, Mohammed Aslam was working in his kitchen garden when he heard his fellow villagers shouting that water was coming from the nearby foothills in southern Kulgam area in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Within moments, the farmer said, mud and muck from gushing water swept through the village, damaging scores of homes.