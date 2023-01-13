More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Lake Nokomis was admired St. Kate's librarian
South Metro
West St. Paul buffet sued by Eagan man following salmonella outbreaks
A man alleges he got sick with salmonella after dining at the Great Moon Buffet in West St. Paul in November 2021, and has sued the restaurant.
South Metro
Lakeville residents question City Council vacancy appointment process
The City Council will appoint someone to fill Mayor Luke Hellier's vacant seat on Tuesday.
Vikings
Vikings expect Bradbury to start vs. Giants
While the offensive line is getting healthier with center Garrett Bradbury a "full go" to return, the secondary has some question marks, including safety Harrison Smith.
Vikings
What the Giants are saying: Secondary is back at full strength
Cornerback Adoree' Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney are expected to be available to play Sunday against the Vikings. Neither played in the Dec. 24 Vikings-Giants matchup.
Evening forecast: Low around 10, with warming temps after midnight
The latest weather outlook for the Twin Cities and region.