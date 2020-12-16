More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Local
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex, gives $25 million to Minnesota nonprofits
Mackenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, said she gave $4 billion in four months.
Wild
Wild top pick Marco Rossi eager for action in World Junior Championships
The ninth overall choice in the 2020 draft is quarantining in Edmonton with Team Austria.
Meteor's predawn flash stars in an arresting video for Minnesota sheriff's deputy
The meteor's diagonal arrival and departure about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday starred in a 4-second video for Pine County Deputy Aaron Borchardt as he patrolled solo in the early moments of his shift.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.