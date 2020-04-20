More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus As Minnesota senator cast doubt on COVID-19 death tolls, conspiracy theorists pounced online
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus As Minnesota senator cast doubt on COVID-19 death tolls, conspiracy theorists pounced online
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Intermittent clouds
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Windy, chance of showers; high 62
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Windy, chance of PM showers, high 62
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Increasing clouds, low around 38
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and cooler, high 50
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast