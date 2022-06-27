More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Better Than Average 4th of July Shaping Up
A few storms may approach severe limits over Wisconsin (today) and northern Minnesota (Wednesday). Thursday puddles give way to a drier sky Friday, and right now Saturday looks pretty spectacular, with sunshine and low humidity. Another surge of heat may ignite T-storms and 80s Sunday and lake-worthy 80s spill into the 4th of July. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Some cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers
The skies over a scattering of Western U.S. cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July as some major fireworks displays are canceled again this year — some over wildfire concerns amid dry weather and others because of enduring pandemic-related staffing and supply chain issues.
World
1 dead, 10 injured as storm pummels southern Dutch city
One person was killed and about 10 injured Monday as a "weak tornado" ripped through a historic fishing town in the southern Netherlands, tearing the roofs off at least four houses and sending café furniture flying through the streets. Video posted on social media showed a waterspout close to the town.
World
Heavy rains and floods hit northwest Turkey, no casualties
Heavy rains in northwest Turkey caused rivers to overflow and bridges to collapse Monday as authorities worked to evacuate stranded locals.