Nation
Progress made on wildfires but high winds threaten efforts
Fire crews took advantage of a break in the weather in their battle to contain large fires in the West and Plains states, but they fear the return of stronger winds Tuesday could spread the flames further.
Business
Amazon warehouse collapse probe finds worker safety risks
U.S. regulators are calling on Amazon to improve its procedures for dealing with severe weather like hurricanes and tornadoes that could threaten workers at its warehouses dotted across the country.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, cool; high 46
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, April 26
Weather
Morning forecast: Clouds, cold early, then sun; high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 26