More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Business
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
A winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic on Monday combined with pandemic-caused shortages of airline workers to push flight cancellations to a holiday-season high, creating more frustration for travelers just trying to get home.
Nation
AP PHOTOS: Storm wraps nation's capital in snowy blanket
A winter snowstorm blanketed the nation's capital Monday, closing government offices, snarling travel and grounding the president's helicopter. Up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) was forecast for the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and Maryland.
Nation
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the nation's capital Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter as 6 to 11 inches (15 to 28 centimeters) of snow ringed the area around Washington.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High 24, some clouds
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 3