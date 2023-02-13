More from Star Tribune
Hypothermia death exposes hole in Fairbanks' homeless care
The case of a homeless man who froze to death in Alaska's second-largest city of Fairbanks has exposed a hole in the safety net of care provided to a vulnerable population in one of the coldest places in the country.
World
New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases
The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country's north, leaving widespread flooding and destruction.
Paul Douglas
Unusual Warming Properties of Pine Trees
Treat your valentine to an umbrella today with periods of rain, as a storm tracks from the Texas Panhandle into the MSP metro tonight. A few inches of slush may fall on the cold side of the storm (Brainerd and Bemidji) with a slushy coating in the Twin Cities Wednesday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Spring preview, high 46
Monday is warm and sunny. But looking ahead to Tuesday things will take a turn with a wintery mix expected in the evening.