Twins
Reusse: Twins' checkered history with old pitchers shows it's time to develop some young ones
Derek Falvey, who has manned a revolving door, believes in the promise of newer arms.
Business
Biden wants $4T infrastructure package approved over summer
President Joe Biden is aiming for summer passage of his sweeping $4 trillion infrastructure plan, and the White House hopes to take a more deliberate and collaborative approach with the contentious Congress than it did on the COVID-19 rescue package, officials said Monday.
Chauvin Trial
Chauvin Trial: New cell phone video shown in court from the day George Floyd died
Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Alisha Oyler testified that she was ringing up customers when she noticed the police out of the corner of her eye and then saw that they were detaining someone; she pulled out her phone and made several recordings, including from inside the store.
High Schools
No. 1-seed Hermantown hit by COVID, to play state hockey quarterfinal with junior varsity players
The team will field only 10 skaters and a goalie while most varsity members are in quarantine, the school's superintendent said.