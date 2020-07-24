More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Heat, humidity won't break; low of 77
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 91, humid, feels like 100+
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Hockey writer in quarantine: A look inside Sarah McLellan's life in Edmonton
Take a look at what a day in quarantine is like for Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan.
Video
Forecast: Sweltering with heat index near 100
Mostly cloudy, humid and warmer today with a high of 91.
Coronavirus
Trump 'felt it was wrong' to host Florida convention
Trump's formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina.