Weather
Heat advisory in Twin Cities, southern Minn. on Monday, storms on July 4th
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday as conditions will make it feel between 95 and 99 degrees in the metro area.
World
The UK had the hottest June since records began in 1884, with climate change a factor
The U.K. sweltered through its hottest June since records began in 1884, the country's weather agency said Monday, adding that human-induced climate change means such unusual heat will become more frequent in the next few decades.
Weather
Afternoon weather: Heat advisory, high 96
A heat advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities area until 7 p.m. Monday. Watch for potential severe weather on the Fourth of July.
Weather
Morning forecast: Heat advisory this afternoon, high 96
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 3