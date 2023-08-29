More from Star Tribune
Idalia strengthens over warm Gulf of Mexico waters as it steams toward Florida
Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to pack up and leave Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.
What makes Idalia so potent? It's feeding on intensely warm water that acts like rocket fuel
Feeding on some of the hottest water on the planet, Hurricane Idalia is expected to rapidly strengthen as it bears down on Florida and the rest of the Gulf Coast. It's been happening a lot lately.
Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat that has plagued the region
Sweltering heat in Phoenix that has routinely broken records this summer led to yet another canceled concert, with rapper 50 Cent calling the triple-digit temperatures ''dangerous.''
Afternoon forecast: High of 81, hazy sun
The western half of the state has an air quality alert until 6 a.m. Wednesday. There's a warmup ahead.