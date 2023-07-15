More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
Nation
U.S. Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
A dangerous heat wave threatened a wide swath of the Southwest with potentially deadly temperatures in the triple digits on Saturday as some cooling centers extended their hours and emergency rooms prepared to treat more people with heat-related illnesses.
Nation
Southern California firefighters battle 3 wildfires amid hot, dry weather
Firefighters were battling three separate brush fires in blistering heat and low humidity in sparsely populated, hilly areas southeast of Los Angeles.
World
People and pets seek shade and cool as Europe sizzles under heat wave that's only going to get worse
Scorching temperatures across Europe forced the closure of the Acropolis in Athens for a second day as officials warned Saturday of even hotter weather next week, when the mercury is forecast to top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several popular Mediterranean tourist destinations.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 83; smoky haze
An air quality alert continues until 3 p.m. Saturday. Spotty showers are possible this afternoon and Sunday, with cooler weather in northern Minnesota.