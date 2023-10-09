More from Star Tribune
World
Heavy flooding in southern Myanmar displaces more than 14,000 people
Flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar's southern areas has displaced more than 14,000 people and disrupted traffic on the rail lines that connect the country's biggest cities, officials and state-run media said Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, cool; high 54
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 9
World
Indian rescuers are flying into the region where a flood washed out bridges and killed at least 74
Air force helicopters rescued scores of stranded tourists Monday in India's Himalayan northeast after a 6-year-old hydroelectric dam cracked open last week in intense rain, flooding a valley with glacial lake water and killing at least 74 people.
World
Evacuations ordered as remnants of Typhoon Koinu hit southern China
People have been moved to shelters and nearly 2,000 boats recalled to port as the remnants of Typhoon Koinu slammed into southern China on Monday after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan.