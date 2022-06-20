More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Yellowstone Park aims for quick reopening after floods
Most of Yellowstone National Park should reopen within the next two weeks — much faster than originally expected after record floods pounded the region last week and knocked out major roads, federal officials said.
Nation
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake
Three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend, authorities said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Record heat; high 99
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, June 20
World
Officials try to deliver aid to flooded South Asia villages
Authorities in India and Bangladesh struggled Monday to deliver food and drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people evacuated from their homes in days of flooding that have submerged wide swaths of the countries.