More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening.
Paul Douglas
Light Snow Across Central Minnesota Friday - Cold To End 2021 And Begin 2022
We'll be tracking a band of snow across central Minnesota on Friday as cold air starts to rush in to bring us chillier weather for the last day of 2021. New Year's Day on Saturday will be even colder, with highs potentially below zero in the metro. Wind Chill Advisories are already in place Friday Night into Saturday morning. - D.J. Kayser
Duluth
Duluth tows 50 vehicles during city's first snow emergency
Free of most parked cars, plow drivers made quick work of designated routes.
Nation
Southern storms damage homes, buildings, power lines
Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Southern states, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.