Rochester
Tornado flattens Taopi in Mower County: 'Half the town is gone.'
Homes were destroyed and residents evacuated from the town of about 80 people southeast of Austin, Minn.
Nation
Business
Expanding drought leaves western US scrambling for water
Tumbleweeds drift along the Rio Grande as sand bars within its banks grow wider. Smoke from distant wildfires and dust kicked up by intense spring winds fill the valley, exacerbating the feeling of distress that is beginning to weigh on residents.
Nation
Wind whips destructive wildfires in New Mexico, Colorado
Firefighters scouted the drought-stricken mountainsides around a New Mexico village on Wednesday as they looked for opportunities to slow a wind-driven wildfire that a day earlier had burned at least 150 homes and other structures while displacing thousands of residents and forcing the evacuation of two schools.