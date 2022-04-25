More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink First look: Minneapolis Club ushers in a new era as its nod to Charlie's Cafe opens to the public
Nation
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds
Firefighters across the country are battling growing wildfires as tinder-dry conditions and high winds whip up flames from Arizona to Florida — including a wildfire in rural southwestern Nebraska that has killed one person, injured at least 15 firefighters and destroyed at least six homes, an official said.
Nation
Minnesota Guard called up to help in Crookston flood threat
Volunteers and National Guard members in northwestern Minnesota spent two days sandbagging to fortify the city of Crookston from an expected record flood along the Red Lake River.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold, cloudy, windy; high 40
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, April 25
World
Child's body found after tour boat sank in Japan's far north
Rescuers searching since a tour boat carrying 26 people sank off far northeastern Japan have found the body of an 11th victim — a child — as questions intensified about why the vessel sailed in rough weather at a known hazardous location.