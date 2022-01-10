More from Star Tribune
Nation
Brrr! Some schools close as extreme cold grips US Northeast
The Northeast girded Tuesday for extreme cold that was expected to reach a wind chill value of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 40 Celsius) in some northern areas and closed some schools elsewhere.
Paul Douglas
Warmer Temperatures Return – Snow Chance Late Week
Warmer highs - generally in the 30s - are in the forecast as we head through Thursday. A clipper will bring a decent chance of at least shovelable snow somewhere across the state Friday. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Ida victims move from tent camps to trailers 4 months later
More than four months after Hurricane Ida destroyed or did major damage to their houses, some Louisiana residents are just now moving from tent camps to government-supplied mobile homes and RV trailers.
Nation
Rare snowy owl soars over Washington, thrills crowds
A snowy owl apparently touring iconic buildings of the nation's capital is captivating birdwatchers who manage to get a glimpse of the rare, resplendent visitor from the Arctic.