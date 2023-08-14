More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Slight storm chance, high 70
Light rain is likely for the Twin Cities area but chances of seeing storms Monday afternoon are dwindling.
World
Heavy rains trigger floods and landslides in India's Himalayan region, leaving at least 48 dead
Heavy monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides in India's Himalayan region, leaving at least 48 people dead and many others trapped, officials told local media on Monday.
World
Typhoon approaches western Japan, threatening to bring heavy rain and high winds during holiday week
A powerful typhoon was approaching Japan's main archipelago of Honshu on Monday, threatening to hit large areas of western and central Japan with heavy rain and high winds, as many people were traveling for a Buddhist holiday week.