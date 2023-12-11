More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Snowfall, rain, gusty winds hit Northeast as Tennessee recovers from deadly tornadoes
A combination of heavy rain, snow, and wind brought threats of flooding and power outages to the Northeast on Monday, part of the same storm system that killed six people in Tennessee, where tornadoes toppled houses and tens of thousands of people lost power in the wintry weather.
Weather
Morning forecast: Lingering clouds, high 35
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 11
Paul Douglas
Mostly Sunny Start To The Week With Little Precipitation In Sight
It'll be a mostly sunny first few days of the work week with up and down highs - mid/upper 30s Monday and Wednesday, but upper 20s Tuesday. After that, highs leap into the 40s to end the week. The only upcoming precipitation chance could be a few rain showers Friday. - D.J. Kayser