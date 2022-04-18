More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Sports
White Sox-Guardians postponed by inclement weather
Monday night's game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of bad weather.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Breezy, damp with a high around 40
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities.
Nation
Gulf Coast, Mississippi River cities eager for flood funding
When Hurricane Ida hit last summer, a storm surge overwhelmed a levee and gushed into Ted Falgout's coastal Louisiana home, destroying his furniture and the beloved framed photos of his twin sons kissing him on their first day of school, then again when they graduated high school.
Weather
Morning forecast: Windy with occasional rain/snow mix
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities.