More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold and cloudy, high 31
It's a cold and overcast Sunday. Prepare for off and on snow in the coming week. Bundle up and drive safe.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold, snow chance Monday
We're deep in the freezer now, Minnesota. It will be a cold Sunday with a high of 31 and a chance for flurries. Monday has a stronger chance for snow.
Nation
After hurricanes, program aims to help alleviate stress
The 10 women gathered on yoga mats in a New Orleans suburb, the lights dimmed.
Paul Douglas
Cold and somewhat snowy week ahead
According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the extended temperature outlook keeps us colder than average through Thanksgiving. Ready or not, weather models continue to suggest that our first snow accumulations of the season are possible next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson